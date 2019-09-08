Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Purchases 80,485 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,485 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 23.8% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of HDFC Bank worth $131,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,850,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,465,000 after purchasing an additional 546,766 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,095,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,778,000 after purchasing an additional 381,146 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,843,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,866,000 after purchasing an additional 703,291 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,535,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,123 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,201,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,971,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.31. 1,618,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

