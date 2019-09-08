Northern Trust Corp Acquires 18,483 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,925,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.27% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $783,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,412,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,058,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 725,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,710,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $1,412,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,829,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,609,265. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. 2,111,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,190. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

