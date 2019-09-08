Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,324,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $721,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CSX by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 126,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in CSX by 1,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,874,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,580. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.