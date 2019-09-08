Northern Trust Corp Buys 8,997 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Northrop Grumman worth $554,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,331,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,054,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 490.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 203,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169,199 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 157,026 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $377.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.45.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.93.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

