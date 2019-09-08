Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,439 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 0.8% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,449,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,377,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,088,516. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.43.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

