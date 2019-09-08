Northern Trust Corp Has $1.17 Billion Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,446,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 63,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,166,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.19. 4,475,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.07. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,417,698 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

