Northern Trust Corp Has $1.58 Billion Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 739,306 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.37% of Alibaba Group worth $1,578,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,788,000 after buying an additional 4,183,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,960 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,261,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,823,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,115 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,915,000. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.92.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,195,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,092,386. The company has a market capitalization of $455.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

