Northern Trust Corp Has $2.91 Billion Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729,145 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.7% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of AT&T worth $2,909,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AT&T by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $81,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AT&T by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,387,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,124 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AT&T by 24.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,977 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,703,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,037,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. The company has a market cap of $262.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

