Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,411 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Facebook worth $5,518,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.4% in the second quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,068,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $206,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $23,398,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,867,272 shares of company stock valued at $345,068,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,969,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,265,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

