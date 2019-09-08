Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $565,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 148.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average of $180.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $210.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

