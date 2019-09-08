Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,999 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,082,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,999 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Citigroup worth $2,176,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,323,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,869. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

