Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB)

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“We note that Steve Mumford, board member and Interim CEO is taking an active role while the search for a new CEO continues.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst wrote.

Get Carbonite alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Carbonite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Carbonite to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CARB opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Carbonite has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $448.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Carbonite’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carbonite will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbonite news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $95,818.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $203,903.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,516 shares of company stock worth $375,188 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 2,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.