Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $36.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.76 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 221 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NRIM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. 11,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $247.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $44.97.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

