Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Receives $64.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

NWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 71,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.29. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $73.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

