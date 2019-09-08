NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

DNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial upgraded NOW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered NOW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 1,065,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.41. NOW has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.19 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NOW by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,516,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,031 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,467,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after acquiring an additional 375,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NOW by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,670,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,928,000 after acquiring an additional 931,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NOW by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 287,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares in the last quarter.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

