NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) vs. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Head to Head Comparison

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

NRG Energy has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NRG Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 6.20% -45.11% 5.92% CENTRAIS ELETRI/S N/A 23.87% 7.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRG Energy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.48 billion 1.01 $268.00 million $2.41 15.66 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.83 billion 2.19 $3.30 billion N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NRG Energy.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. NRG Energy pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NRG Energy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 2 4 1 2.86 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

NRG Energy presently has a consensus target price of $46.14, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. Given NRG Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Summary

NRG Energy beats CENTRAIS ELETRI/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company supplies fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names. It develops, constructs, owns, and operates natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear plants with generation capacity of 23,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 71,068 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

