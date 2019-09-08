Nuance Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 405,437 GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 405,437 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,179,000. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.56% of GCP Applied Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 406.9% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 43,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,150,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 52,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.77. 211,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,775. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $262.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.