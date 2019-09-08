Nuance Investments LLC Buys 38,875 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,200.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,875 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,582,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,503,648 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.