Nuance Investments LLC Has $74.90 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 776,539 shares during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods accounts for 3.2% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $74,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 27.6% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.35. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $51.55.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.23 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

