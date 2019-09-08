Nuance Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189,776 shares during the quarter. SJW Group accounts for about 1.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 2.62% of SJW Group worth $45,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 471,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,736,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.38. 106,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,383. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJW. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price target on SJW Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

