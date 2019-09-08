NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.53% of NuVasive worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $9,671,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 23.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 391,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 13.7% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 538,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after acquiring an additional 64,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,981,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. BTIG Research set a $71.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.21.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.25. 248,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,848. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

