Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,526.36.

Shares of NVA stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,563. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.75. The firm has a market cap of $437.42 million and a PE ratio of 5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.31.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$137.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

