Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 465,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.33% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 56,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 858,096 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 663,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 51,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 59,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $320,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 98,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $532,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,380 and sold 491,259 shares valued at $2,664,317. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OCSL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 231,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,573. The company has a market cap of $738.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

