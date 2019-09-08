Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Obalon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

OBLN opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.36% and a negative return on equity of 253.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Obalon Therapeutics news, Director Kim P. Kamdar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,000 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,582 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

