ODEM Price Down 25.3% Over Last Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $24.16 million and $213,529.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00216575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.01296924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00089121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.