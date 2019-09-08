Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLBK. Raymond James cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OLBK traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,313. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter worth about $434,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

