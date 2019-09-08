Omni Trading Up 11.1% This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00015560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. Omni has a market cap of $913,938.00 and approximately $970.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00674688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,611 coins and its circulating supply is 562,295 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

