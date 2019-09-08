Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,420 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 30,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.559 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 107.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

