Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 701 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,365,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,804,000 after buying an additional 139,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,334,000 after buying an additional 77,804 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,309,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,830,000 after buying an additional 668,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,277,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 983,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,599,000 after buying an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $72.50 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,024. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

