Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,407 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,008. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $64.36 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 13,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

