Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,266,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Relx by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 47,157 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Relx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.24. 173,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. Relx PLC has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

