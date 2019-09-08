Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 340 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 170.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $51,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,989. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 76.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

