Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,682. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,513,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

