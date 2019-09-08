Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth $199,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Lazard by 510.3% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 70,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 56.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,130,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,394,000 after buying an additional 1,125,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lazard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 749,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.72. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lazard’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

