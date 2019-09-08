Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,101,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,670,000 after buying an additional 3,068,565 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3,504.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 480,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 467,490 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 953,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after buying an additional 266,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Todman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,619.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,076,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,874. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

