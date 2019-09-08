Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 31,940 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,940 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,641,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 130,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $89,313.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,298.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,220 shares of company stock worth $36,670,280. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.57. 562,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,314. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

