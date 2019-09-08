Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,862 Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 168.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 27.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FPF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.48. 124,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,831. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

