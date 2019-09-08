Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 16,470,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,624,700. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,906. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.