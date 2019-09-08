Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,798,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 900,834 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 5.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,754,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $886,875,000 after buying an additional 562,921 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $822,884,000 after buying an additional 430,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,965,000 after buying an additional 626,663 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,684,424 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $551,721,000 after buying an additional 146,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 75,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $4,221,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,587,666.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,501,425. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. 11,484,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

