Orchard Therapeutics’ (ORTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

ORTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of ORTX stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 613,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,297. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,312,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 830,475 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 774,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,044,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 521,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

