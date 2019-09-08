Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Acquired by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,386 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

ORTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

ORTX traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 613,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

