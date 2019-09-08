Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OVID. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 265,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.28. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 443,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 108,392 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

