Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OXFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OXFD stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $356.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.37. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 13.35.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 208.48%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $59,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 59,988.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

