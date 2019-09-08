Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,237 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 537.7% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.85, for a total value of $2,157,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,769,554.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.75, for a total transaction of $1,227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,922 shares in the company, valued at $46,782,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,373 shares of company stock worth $37,853,263. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.78. 210,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,778. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $261.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.12 and a 200-day moving average of $222.37.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

