Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,882 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Constellation Brands by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $204.75. 932,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,712. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $228.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.10.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

