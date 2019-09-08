Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 29,502 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 25,001.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $149.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,808. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.28. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.27.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.72.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.