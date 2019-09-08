Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in AbbVie by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,486 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in AbbVie by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch bought 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 159,977 shares of company stock worth $10,626,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.12.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.62. 7,117,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,299. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

