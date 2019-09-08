Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 2,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Continental stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.30. 2,299,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,681. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.20. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

