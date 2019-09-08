Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 109.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Celgene stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.15. 2,744,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $98.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

