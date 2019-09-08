Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $3.60 Million in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 536,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,382. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

